Eggs being sold at Rs194 per dozen in Lahore

LAHORE: The price of eggs fell by Rs10 per dozen on Saturday after reaching all time high of over Rs200.

Following the decision announced by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), wholesale egg rate reduced to Rs194 per dozen or Rs5,700/per box against previous price of Rs204 per dozen in the metropolitan. However, price of a single egg yet to see any declining trend as it is still being sold at Rs19-20. The PPA spokesman did not elaborate any reason behind reduction in prices of eggs.