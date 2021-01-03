Plan to remove encroachments from public parking areas in Islamabad

Islamabad: The local administration has approved a plan to remove all vehicles placed in the public parking areas by the car dealers in the residential sectors of the capital city.

Various teams have been formed and entrusted with the task to clear the parking areas and make them available to the motorists to park their vehicles.

The plan has been made in light of the survey conducted in the last few weeks in the residential sectors. The execution of the plan will start from today (Sunday) and it will be completed in the next couple of weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the showroom owners and car dealers illegally place their vehicles in the parking lots designated for the public. The visitors face hardships in finding out a place to park their vehicles while visiting shops and offices in the markets. The survey revealed that the car dealers also use footpaths, pavements and roads for parking of their vehicles and even pedestrians cannot walk on the footpaths in the residential sectors like F-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, F-10 and F-11.

These areas have virtually turned into ‘no-go areas’ for the general public due to lack of parking space and encroachments on the pavements.

The campaigns launched in the past against encroachers failed to yield the desired results due to the absence of a mechanism to control the re-emergence of such violators.

Zaigham Khan, a resident of sector G-8, said hundreds of new and old cars can be seen parked in an orderly fashion on the space reserved for the general public. “The adjacent streets of the area have also been converted into car showrooms, as these dealers park their vehicles in the streets as well,” he said.