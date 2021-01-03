close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

First New Year rain today: MET

National

Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

Islamabad: After witnessing a prolonged dry, cold spell, the country will receive rain and snowfall, first of the year 2021, from today (Sunday) to Tuesday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department. According to the PMD, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter the country on Sunday that will grip its upper parts on Monday.

"Under that system, thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur from Sunday evening to Tuesday."

The department said there could be rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar and Kurram areas from Monday to Tuesday. "Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period," it added.

