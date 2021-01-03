JUI-S meeting called for future line of action

NOWSHERA: The meeting of central executive council of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) will be held in Akora Khattak today.

Head of the JUI-S and deputy administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, would preside over the meeting.

All the amirs and nazims of the meeting party would attend the meeting and discuss various matters as per the agenda. The participants would discuss the political and economic situation, government and opposition policies, enforcement of Islamic system besides prevalent price-hike and future line of action of the party.