Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says medical reports satisfactory

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is performing his official engagements despite being in self-isolation. Usman Buzdar while expressing gratitude thanked Allah Almighty that he is recovering day by day. However, I am facing physical weakness due to Covid-19, he added. Usman Buzdar disclosed that his medical reports are satisfactory and there is a hope of early recovery. He said that he did not postpone discharging official affairs of Punjab not even for an hour. He thanked those who prayed for his early recovery. He termed wearing mask and observing social distance a best preventive measure.