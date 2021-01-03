close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 3, 2021

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says medical reports satisfactory

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 3, 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is performing his official engagements despite being in self-isolation. Usman Buzdar while expressing gratitude thanked Allah Almighty that he is recovering day by day. However, I am facing physical weakness due to Covid-19, he added. Usman Buzdar disclosed that his medical reports are satisfactory and there is a hope of early recovery. He said that he did not postpone discharging official affairs of Punjab not even for an hour. He thanked those who prayed for his early recovery. He termed wearing mask and observing social distance a best preventive measure.

Latest News

More From Pakistan