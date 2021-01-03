Uplift projects approved

LALAMUSA: The District Development Committee has approved development projects for Gujrat and Kharian tehsils at a cost of Rs 170 million. The Local Planning Board meeting also approved development projects in Municipal Committee Dinga, Tehsil Council Gujrat and Serai Alamgir at a cost of Rs 512 million. Earlier, a meeting of the District Development Committee was held which was chaired by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa. ADC Finance and Planning Zaheer Liaqat, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Butt, Chief Officers Mahmood Iqbal Gondal, Ashfaq Warraich and other officers were also present.

During the meeting, the plans for construction of streets, drains and roads at a cost of Rs 70 million in the areas of NA-68 under SAP Programme Phase-III were presented for approval. The committee approved these projects. The District Development Committee also approved the plans to improve streets, roads, sewerage system at a cost of Rs 100 million in Union Council Chakori Bhilowal and Bagrianwala areas of Tehsil Kharian. However, the work on approval of Head Marala to Sher Mor and Sher Mor to Mari Warraich roads had been postponed due to absence of relevant XEN. Meanwhile, the Local Planning Board approved 54 development projects in the limits of Municipal Corporation Gujrat at a cost of Rs 400 million, 54 development projects in the limits of Tehsil Council Serai Alamgir at a cost of Rs 70.9 million and 16 development projects in the limits of Municipal Committee Dinga at a cost of Rs 42 million.