A new milestone in auto industry: PM inaugurates MG motors launch in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the launching ceremony of British motor company MG Motors UK at the Prime Minister's House on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, who was the chief guest, said his government was working hard to boost economy and the auto industry.

“The arrival of the British motor company MG in Pakistan is a proof that Pakistan's economy has moved in the right direction,” said PM Imran Khan. He added that the company will play a crucial role in the development of Pakistan. He said these vehicles being rechargeable and environment friendly enjoy special importance in the world.

The premier said the PTI government would continue its efforts to further strengthen the auto industry and termed the launch "encouraging", considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

He said Pakistan has great potential for excellence, and the government now aims to concentrate all of its efforts on taking each sector of Pakistan to unparalleled success.

Javed Afridi, who helped bring the British motor company to Pakistan, appreciated the incumbent government's policies. He said the launch of the company in the start of the new year in Pakistan showed the country had a business-friendly environment. He said the launch would revolutionise the auto industry in Pakistan. He shared the development on Twitter and said that “JW-SEZ Group along with SAIC motors are committed to making Pakistan a leader in global EV revolution.”

Pakistan’s government recently announced new incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and to shift 30 per cent cars to electric vehicles by 2030 as part of country’s vision to switch to renewable and clean energy. The company has received a particularly warm welcome in Pakistan.