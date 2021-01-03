Lux Style Awards: Geo film ‘Lal Kabutar’ wins the festival

KARACHI: The first ever virtual, spectacular, colorful and enchanting ceremony of 19th, Lux Style Awards was aired on Geo TV, Pakistan’s most popular entertainment channel.

At the Style Awards ceremony, the super hit film “Lal Kabutar”, a joint venture between Geo Films and Nehar Ghar Films, won the festival. It won the award for best film, actor Ahmed Ali Akbar won the award for best actor, Kamal Khan was declared the best director of the film. The film’s producers Kamil Cheema and Haniya Cheema called it a success for their entire team.

Mahira Khan was nominated for Best Actress in the film category, while Zahid Ahmed and Iqra Aziz became Best Actor and Actress in Television and Anwar Maqsood was given Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artists, who have shown outstanding performance in fashion were also encouraged through the awards. The colours of fashion were also prominent along with the cheers at the awards show. The award show, which embraces entertainment, music and fashion in Pakistan, was made virtual this time due to the corona epidemic, but the event was nevertheless very lively, inspiring and full of entertainment.

The Style Awards officially started with the beautiful voice of young singer Hadia Hashmi, Hadiqa Kayani and other artists praising “Elahi Jo To Hai Meera”. After this, Amir Paracha, Chairperson and CEO of Unilever Pakistan, briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of Style Awards and said in his video message that 2020 was a very difficult year not only for Pakistan but for the whole world. And happiness goes hand in hand, so we also look for happiness in an environment of sorrow. It is important to keep a distance to stay safe from the plague and that is why we have presented this award show for the first time in a “virtual” way.

On the other hand, the showbiz world famous stars arrived on the red carpet hosted by model Mushk Kaleem.

Leading actor Ahmed Ali Butt and Lux Girl Mahwish Hayat also took a certain distance and beautifully hosted the mega event. Even those who watched the cohesive chatter were forced to laugh.

The combination of 3D projection, excellent graphics, glamour, fun and fashion made this virtual event memorable for all. On the other hand, Shanira Akram, wife of Wasim Akram and social activist in Australia, and Seemi Jamali, director of JPMC, in their audio message made special emphasis on keeping themselves safe in the corona epidemic.

A large number of people, including fans of various actors and artists, took part in online voting for their favorite artists. Lux Style Awards announces winners for Television, Fashion and Music categories. Best Film “Lal Kabutar”, Best Film Director Kamal Khan (Lal Kabutar), Best Film Actors: (Audience’s Choice) Ahmed Ali Akbar (Lal Kabutar), Rashid Farooqi (Lal Kabutar), Best Film Actress (Audience’s Choice) Mahira Khan, Best Television Drama in “Television” Category “Mery Pas Tum Ho “, Best Play Director Kashif Nisar, Best Playwright Faiza Iftikhar, Best TV Actor (Critics) Zahid Ahmed, Best TV Actress (Critics) Iqra Aziz, Best TV Actor (Viewer’s Choice) Imran Ashraf, Best TV Actress (Audience’s Choice) Yumna Zaidi, Best Emerging Television Actor “Sheesh Gul”, poet, writer, tv host, comedian, columnist and Showbiz Anwar Maqsood, a well-known personality associated with the industry for many years, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Best Song for Music Category Ravi (Sajjad Ali), Singer of the Year Hadiya Hashmi (Bol Ho), Best Emerging Talent Big Foot Music (Hamad Khan and Sohaib Lari), Best Playback Singer (Behkana) Ali Tariq, Best Original Sound Trek JB Sisters/Rahma Ali, Fashion of the Year Model (Male) Hasnain Lari, Model of the Year (Female) Zara Abid (After Death), Best Fashion Photographer Shahbaz Shazi, Best Makeup and Hair Artist Saima Bargfried and The Best Emerging Talent Award went to Sachal Afzal. Tipu Javeri received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion.