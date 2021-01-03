US-China ties at ‘new crossroads’, says Wang

SHANGHAI: China’s relationship with the United States has reached a “new crossroads” and could get back on the right track following a period of “unprecedented difficulty”, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published Saturday.

Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over trade, human rights and the origins of COVID-19. In its latest move, the United States blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies it said had ties to the military.

Wang, China’s state councillor and foreign minister, said in a joint interview with Xinhua News Agency and other state media outlets that recent US policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

But there was now an opportunity for the two sides to “open a new window of hope” and begin a new round of dialogue, he added.