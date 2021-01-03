4 legal brains changed entire spectrum at PDM meeting

ISLAMABAD: Four legal brains of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) worked wonders in bringing component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to a point where they all agreed to take part in the bye-elections and get ready for upcoming Senate polls.

A political stalwart, who attended the PDM meeting on Friday, confided to this correspondent that a representative of the PPP, who gave briefing to participants in the meeting, presented findings and recommendations of four legal practitioners, which changed the spectrum entirely and forced the PDM leaders to change their political strategy on the basis of legal grounds.

He disclosed that the briefing was based on the input given by legal practitioners -- Raza Rabbani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Farook H Naek and Latif Khosa, adding “Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari first reviewed the viewpoint of these four legal brains and then decided that their party would give briefing at the PDM meeting.

The participants had decided that no individual would share the details of the meeting in the media and only the PDM leadership would inform it through their press briefings.

According to details, the PPP representative, in his briefing, clearly stated that the opposition parties could not break the electoral college for the Senate elections if their lawmakers tendered resignations from the assemblies.

It was also stated that if the PPP dissolved the Sindh Assembly, it would stop the Senate elections only in the Sindh province and other provinces would pursue the elections according to the schedule, to be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He also revealed that the PPP representative maintained that the Imran-led government time and again showed its displeasure over 18th Amendment and also tried to pave the way for the presidential system in the country through their ‘proxies’ in the media.

“It was warned in the briefing that if the PDM would not participate in bye-elections as well as Senate elections, the incumbent government would get two-thirds majority in the Senate and would be able to go after 18th Amendment and introduce presidential system in Pakistan,” he said.

Giving his own assessment over the situation, he said: “The opposition leaders in the PDM meeting were apparently convinced that the resignations should be last option at the peak of the movement.”

He said the PDM would approach the labour organisations and trade and transport unions and invite them to become part of its anti-government movement.

He said: “I can safely say that the PDM would go for long march after the Senate elections and resignations would be given when it would reach Islamabad.”