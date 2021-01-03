Measles outbreak in Jacobabad claims two lives

SUKKUR: Outbreak of measles in Gharhi Hassan in Jacobabad has left two children dead and several hospitalized.

As many as 20 children of Village Lakhmir suffered serious complications of measles and were admitted to taluka Hospital Gharhi Hassan, Jacobabad. During the treatment two children one-year old Imran and 7-year old Abida Brohi died. Villagers have demanded anti-measles vaccine and proper medication to quell the upsurge of the infection.