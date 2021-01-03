Awareness session against women discrimination

SUKKUR: Goth Seenghar Foundation held an awareness session for women workers about labour laws, anti harrassment rules and legal safeguards against job inequality.

The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the Working Women's Alliance at the Goth Seenghar Foundation office. The participants discussed labour laws for women working in offices and other places, where incidents of sexual harassment and gender discrimination are generally reported. Convener Azra Jamal said that goth Seenghar Foundation is addressing sexual harassment and abuse of working women at work places. She said that in several instances violations of labour laws and harsh attitude of male officers towards women colleagues was observed. It has been observed that working women are mostly deprived of their basic rights at their work places. She said it is ironical that women step out of their homes to make living for their children and other dependents and instead of being encouraged, they have to suffer gender discrimination and inequality in salaries and promotions. Jamal said the Working Women Alliance is determined to help and encourage the working women to play their role in the progress and development of the institutions, besides highlighting their victimisation by their male colleagues and senior supervisors to bring change of behaviour and attitudes. The training session demanded amendments in laws to effectively protect them from harassment, removal of legal barriers preventing women from pursuing job prospects, career growth, gender bias in promotions and providing them with a conducive atmosphere to balance work and family. The session was chaired by Provincial Convener and President Azra Jamal, Provincial General Secretary Working Women Alliance, Fozia Soomro, Ghazala Anjum, Shabana Khaki, Nasreen, and others.