Nowshera reports 32 more Covid-19 cases

NOWSHERA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 infected patients reached 1,719 as 32 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Saturday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said during a media briefing that the surge in the number of the coronavirus-infected patients continued as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection. They said that 32 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,719.

The officials added that 1,451 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 211 of which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.

Applications invited for membership: The Nowshera Press Club has invited applications for membership from the journalists working in the jurisdiction of district.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the newly-elected office-bearers and governing body of the Nowshera Press Club with its president Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha in the chair.

Haji Zahoor Shah, Shahenshah, Wajid Ali, Muhammad Shahid, Bakhtbisay, Qaseem Shah, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Fida Muhammad, Khalid Nazir and others attended the meeting.

The working journalists were asked to submit applications for the membership within 10 days with the

general secretary of the press club.

The scrutiny committee would check the applications while a final decision and approval would be accorded by the general body and the office-bearers, respectively.

The meeting constituted various committees and also gave final touches to the arrangements for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, the meeting discussed in details various matters related to the reconstruction of the press club building, payment of utility bills and the dilapidated condition of media colony.

The meeting sought special grants for the press club reconstruction and payment of utility bills.