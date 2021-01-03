Police action over theft sought

TIMERGARA: A resident of Gurgia village near an Afghan refugee camp in Timergara on Saturday accused Lower Dir police of not arresting the thieves who had burgled his house recently.

Speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, Muhammad Yousuf alleged that Afghan nationals Gul, Sultan, Muhammad Hussain and Wahab barged into his house and took away gold jewellery weighing two tolas, cash amount of Rs80,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs40000.

“I was at Peshawar in connection with my health checkup but some guests were sleeping in my Hujra who overpowered one of the thieves identified as Gul,” he alleged.

Muhammad Yousuf said he had lodged the first information report but police were yet to arrest the culprit, adding the culprit and his family pelted stones at his car when he visited their house to discuss the matter with them.