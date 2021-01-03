close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
O
ONLINE
January 3, 2021

Office-bearers greeted

Lahore

O
ONLINE
January 3, 2021

LAHORE : The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has greeted Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for clinching the historic victory in the annual elections of the country’s apex trade body retaining almost all the main seats of the office for second year in a row.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer, senior vice-chairman Nasir Hameed and vice-chairman Javed Siddiqi congratulated the BMP candidate Mian Nasser Hyatt for his election as FPCCI president and Khawaja Shazaib Akram as senior vice-president after fighting a tough battle.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community. He hoped that FPCCI President SVP and other body members will take up the issues being faced by the business community with the government.

He hoped that FPCCI leadership will accord top importance to the prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by the business community.

Latest News

More From Lahore