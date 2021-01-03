Office-bearers greeted

LAHORE : The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has greeted Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for clinching the historic victory in the annual elections of the country’s apex trade body retaining almost all the main seats of the office for second year in a row.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabeer, senior vice-chairman Nasir Hameed and vice-chairman Javed Siddiqi congratulated the BMP candidate Mian Nasser Hyatt for his election as FPCCI president and Khawaja Shazaib Akram as senior vice-president after fighting a tough battle.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community. He hoped that FPCCI President SVP and other body members will take up the issues being faced by the business community with the government.

He hoped that FPCCI leadership will accord top importance to the prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by the business community.