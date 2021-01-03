A look at National Assembly 2020 performance

ISLAMABAD: The 2020 was marked as the worst ever year with Covid-19 pandemic which halted the wheel of life around the world including Pakistan.

In spite of the severe challenges due to Covid-19, National Assembly remained steadfast and stood shoulder by shoulder with the nation and kept itself functional to tackle the socio-economic challenges in the country. The House focused on socio-economic issues through its debates, adjournment motions, question hour and Standing Committees. During the year 2020, total working days of the National Assembly were 123 including the Joint Sittings.

During the 2020, 58 Government Bills were introduced, 14 ordinances were laid on the table of the House whereas 31 Government Bills were passed. About 34 Government and 2 Private Members Laws were also enacted by the National Assembly. Furthermore, 79 Private Member Bills were introduced and 6 were passed that depict the active involvement of Private Members in the legislative process. 19 resolutions were adopted on different issues out of which the most glaring were Combating Islamophobia, Commemorating 73rd Anniversary of the Assembly and Finality of the Prophethood. During the year, 6130 Questions were received out of which 891 were answered. Taking up Motions on important issues like the incident of Motorway rape, Covid-19, Agriculture Policy, Privatization and Kashmir Issue, National Assembly debated the motions for 6 hours and 23 minutes.

Escalation in Covid-19, crash of PIA flight in Karachi, issues of Privatization of Airports, Steel Mills and sugar issues also came under discussion. During 2020, a total number of 460 Motions were received out of which 40 were disallowed and 54 were brought before the House out of which discussion took place on 6 Motions while 6 Motions were received in National Assembly Secretariat out of which two were disallowed while three were referred to the Standing Committees. The National Assembly also received 74 Questions of Privilege during the year out of which 2 were disallowed whereas 13 were referred to the standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, whereas, 49 remained under submission. During the Budget Session, the time consumed by government and opposition was 57 hours and 8 minutes, which was 17 hours 8 minutes in excess of 40 hours allotted for general discussion. However, the whole budget passing consumed 81 hours and 33 minutes including the time consumed on the passage of charged expenditure, presentation and discussion on cut motions and finally the passage of Finance Bill, 2020-21. The passage of Supplementary grants took total 24 hours and 25 minutes. The Members of the Assembly actively participated in the discussion on budget whereas total numbers of 208 including 107 Members from Treasury and 101 Members from Opposition benches spoke on the Budget. The National Assembly Secretariat received 342 Calling Attention Notices out of which 79 were brought in the House. However, discussion took place on 60. After discussion, 15 Calling Attention Notices were referred to concerned committees. Meanwhile, 79 Adjournments were presented in the House out of which 44 were disallowed under the rules and one brought in the House. Taking stock of the Covid-19, the Speaker National Assembly carried out consultation for a joint approach to tackle the pandemic and a committee on Corona was constituted.

Another Special Committee comprising three former Speakers and Parliamentary Leaders was constituted to hold virtual session of the National Assembly after pandemic. The Covid-19 committee supervised policy initiatives like maximum outreach to the people affected, through Ehsaas Programme, continuation of Extended Programme on Immunization, provision of adequate numbers of ventilators and provision of Covid-19 testing kits besides rewarding the medical community offering services at the front line. First ever Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons was constituted which deliberated upon evolving a mechanism to resolve the issues faced by the Persons with Disabilities. Special Committee on Agriculture Products took a lot of initiatives for the welfare of the farmer’s community and this Committee is still working. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser especially focused to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was also constituted which held eight meetings to boost cooperation. A seminar on “Pak-Afghan Trade an Investment Forum 2020” was also organized. While expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the National Assembly from 1st January to 31st December 2020, Speaker Asad Qaiser has remarked that only effective legislation and parliamentary oversight can resolve all socio-economic issues.

The Speaker National Assembly desired that both government and opposition benches should work in collaboration for the welfare of the common people.