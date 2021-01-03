Woman jumps off fourth floor after throwing minor baby

KARACHI : A woman apparently jumped off the fourth storey of a residential building after throwing her minor daughter down in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13-d/2 on Saturday.

Police said the woman, Maryam, was a drug addict and her husband had divorced her.

They said the woman’s parents had locked her in a room from where she chucked her mobile phone down from the balcony. Soon a crowd gathered in the street. She then threw her 18-month-old daughter off the balcony before jumping down. Luckily, the crowd managed to catch the baby and she remained unhurt while the woman suffered serious injuries. The video of the incident went viral on social media.