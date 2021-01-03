Minor girl among six injured in cylinder blast

Karachi : Six people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at their house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.

Ambulances from welfare organisations transported them to hospital for medical treatment. They were identified as four-year-old Unzila, 60-year-old Nawaz, Gulshan Bibi, 50, Allah Dino, 45, Shamshad Begum, 55, and Din Muhammad, 40.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the property and inquired about the incident.

Police said that a fire broke out after the cylinder exploded. An investigation is under way.

The city has seen a number of explosions in the recent weeks, involving faulty cylinders and other reasons.

On Friday, a labourer died in a blast that occurred at a scarp warehouse in the SITE area. Volunteers from welfare organisations transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the property and cordoned it off.

The law enforcers also called in bomb disposal squad experts to examine the scene.

According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, the blast occurred when the labourer was dismantling a generator with a hammer, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Shafi, son of Awan. He hailed from the Badin district.

The bomb disposal squad experts, in their initial report, confirmed the presence of 400 to 500 grams of explosive material in the generator.

SHO Hussain said the generator had been imported.

On December 30, a watchman at a residential building in Lyari was injured in an explosion.

He was transported to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. A large number of the law enforcers reached the scene and cordoned off the building.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze that erupted following the explosion.

SHO Ayub Soomro said bomb disposal experts suggested that the explosion occurred due to gas in the water tank of the building.

A few days earlier, residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and passers-by were shocked by a loud blast after a balloon vendor’s gas cylinder exploded. A nearby rickshaw was damaged in the incident, but no loss of life or injury was reported.

The incident occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Chowrangi. The blast was so loud that it was heard for miles.

Following the explosion, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the scene. However, no loss of life or injury was reported.

On November 6, a balloon vendor and a minor boy were killed and

five children injured after the vendor’s gas cylinder had exploded in Sohrab Goth.

The blast had occurred while the vendor was filling balloons.

His eight-year-old son was standing next to him, and both of them had died on the spot.

Two sisters, aged six and seven years, were waiting to buy balloons near the cylinder and had been suffered minor injuries.