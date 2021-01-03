Dacoit arrested after crossfire

Rawalpindi : Police on Saturday apprehended an injured dacoit after an exchange of fire in the limits of Rawat Police Station.

The police spokesman said a police team intercepted three suspected motorbikes during snap checking, adding, they tried to escape and opened fire. One dacoit sustained bullet injuries while the others succeeded to fled away. Police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital. SP Saddar Zia-ud-Din Shah said the dacoits were involved in heinous crimes including dacoities, street crimes and bike lifting cases. He said that those who managed to escape would soon be arrested. CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the immediate response of the police party and appreciated the performance of SP Saddar and Rawat Police.