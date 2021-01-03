Rescue 1122 responds to 36,006 emergencies

Rawalpindi : Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rawalpindi has rescued as many as 36,828 victims of different emergencies while conducted 36,006 rescue operations in seven tehsils of the District with an average response time of 6.87 minutes during 2020. This was stated by DEO, Ali Hussain during the annual performance review meeting of the department held on Saturday.

Nearly 36,828 victims of different emergencies including 111,56 calls of road accidents, 18,806 of medical emergencies, 3758 of the special rescue operation, 39 drowning incidents, 25 building collapsed, 1,076 of crime incidents and 1,109 of explosion/blast incident and other victims of other miscellaneous incidents were responded to. The district emergency officer appreciated the staff’s performance and also stressed the need for further improvement of rescue services in the coming years.