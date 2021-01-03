Proposal to extend campuses closure rejected

LAHORE : All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has rejected the proposal to extend the ongoing schools closure.

In his message, APPSF president Kashif Mirza rejected the proposal and said that instead of keeping the campuses closed the government should go for micro lockdown. He said political gatherings should be banned instead as the same were threats to the lives of millions of people. He claimed that a large number of children who did not go to school because of closure were becoming part of child labour. He further said the closure was also resulting in economic murder of thousands of teachers and people associated with schools.