State land worth millions retrieved

LAHORE : The city district administration retrieved 7-kanal state land worth millions of rupees during an operation here Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, launched the operation in Halloki, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession. The team also demolished an under-construction building. The assistant commissioner said the operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from grabbers.

Our correspondent adds

Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore Police issued 33,177 certificates to the citizens during the year 2020.

Accordingly, 21,245 character and 11,932 verification certificates were issued during last year.

Around 6,270 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 14,671 at Facilitation Centre of Gulberg, 4,391 at Iqbal Town, 3,171 at Greater Iqbal Park, 967 at Town Hall, 152 at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, 1,185 at Arfa Karim whereas 1,643 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated Facilitation Centre at Bahria Town.

Moreover, 727 applications were submitted at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well.

Case registered: Ghalib Market police registered a case against three persons, including a girl for tarnishing the image of the police.

A boy and a girl made a fake video in front of a police vehicle and uploaded on social media. Later, police found that the owner of a brothel Wasim Bhatti used his accomplices to defile the police.

Fire: A fire broke out in a double-storey house on Maqbool Road, Ichhara, on Saturday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. Cylinder’s blast was said to be the cause of fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident. Meanwhile, fire erupted in a furniture warehouse on Walton Road, Defence Mor, due to short circuit and in a house in PCSIR Phase-II, due to gas heater.

injured A driver was injured when a truck overturned on Ring Road Ghazi Interchange on Saturday.

The accident took place after one of the tyres of the truck burst. The injured driver was shifted to hospital.