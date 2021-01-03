close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

Two arrested for selling rental cars

Lahore

LAHORE : Nawankot Investigation police arrested two persons who got cars from different car rental companies and sold on fake documents.

Accused Aun Muhammad along with his accomplices used to get cars from different car rental companies, prepare their fake documents and sell them through online advertisement.

