Two arrested for selling rental cars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Nawankot Investigation police arrested two persons who got cars from different car rental companies and sold on fake documents.
Accused Aun Muhammad along with his accomplices used to get cars from different car rental companies, prepare their fake documents and sell them through online advertisement.