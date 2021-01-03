LDA demolishes illegal buildings in Johar Town

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad Saturday demolished various illegal commercial buildings in the Johar Town area.

According to an Lahore Development Authority spokesperson, the Authority teams demolished an illegal restaurant on plot number 12, Block D-I, another restaurant on plot number 19 GCP Society in Johar Town, and various illegal shops at PIA Road. The Lahore Development Authority also demolished an illegal restaurant on plot number 445 and 456 block G-1 and various shops in Block E, an illegal restaurant on plot number 443 and 62 blocks F and B, respectively in Johar Town.

During the operation, police officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The squad removed encroachments in Badami Bagh, Akram Park, Circular Road, Fish Market, Nadeem Shaheed Road, Raiwind Road, Model Town Block-Q, Jallo Mor and shifted 12 truckload of confiscated goods to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs27,800 on various shopkeepers, said a spokesman here.

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

DC holds open court: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday held an open court at the DCs office to solve people’s problems.

A large number of people participated where officials of the revenue department besides officials of the district administration were also present, said a spokesman for the district administration.

The deputy commissioner listened to people’s complaints and issued instructions for their solution.