Eggs price down by Rs10 per dozen

LAHORE : The price of eggs fell by Rs10 per dozen on Saturday after reaching all time high of over Rs200.

Following the decision announced by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), wholesale egg rate reduced to Rs194 per dozen or Rs5,700/per box against previous price of Rs204 per dozen in the metropolitan. However, price of a single egg yet to see any declining trend as it is still being sold at Rs19-20.

The PPA spokesman did not elaborate any reason behind reduction in prices of eggs. Poultry traders though put blame of the egg price rise on a shortfall in production due to low sales in early COVID-19 lockdown and in subsequent months due to high cost of inputs.

According to the official rates, wholesale price of eggs ranges between Rs199 to Rs200 per dozen in the province.

However, at retail level, its price is around Rs205-210 per dozen. It may be noted that the egg prices have seen a rising trend all over the country, touching peak of Rs200-250 per dozen. The price hike was a complete contrast to last year’s trend seen in these days when its price was as low as Rs127-128 per dozen in the wholesale market. Astonishingly, price of eggs continued to remain at this level till early August 2020.