PM Imran not to give NRO to Opp, says minister

LAHORE: Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that enhanced incentives to the construction sector would accelerate economic activities and the new incentive package for construction industry is a great relief for corona-affected economy.

He told the media here Saturday that the PTI government had made development of industries a top priority, and the province had now become a hub of industrial activities with the establishment of new industrial estates.

He said that speedy development in the country was increasing uneasiness of the opposition, adding that the corrupt opposition would not be given NRO and they would be held accountable for their loot and plunder during their respective tenures in government.

The minister said 2021 would be a year of industrial development and bringing happiness to people.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the journey of development and change would be accelerated, he vowed.

He said that the opposition was hostile to people by conducting meetings and rallies during the pandemic.

The minister said Pakistan would achieve development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.