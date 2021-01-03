Woman succumbs to burn injuries

A woman, Saeeda Bibi, who sustained serious burn injuries in a fire erupted a couple of days ago at her house in Kashmir Colony within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

She was under treatment at the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said that her

husband, a son and two daughters had died on the spot in the fire incident on December 29.

The fire had erupted due to a gas cylinder explosion at their house.