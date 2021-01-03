Police announce death of wanted drug dealer, arrests of eight suspects

A most wanted drug dealer was killed and eight others were arrested during an alleged encounter with police on Saturday.

According to police, the wife and the mother of the dead drug lord, Dadan Abro, have identified his body. They said he was wanted to the Karachi police, and, besides drugs peddling, he was also wanted to the police in more than 30 cases of crimes, including murders, attempts to murder, police encounters and taking extortion.

Police said Abro was the main player in the drugs mafia in Karachi. They said the encounter had occurred on the night of December 28 in Site Superhighway police remits, and two suspects had managed to escape in that.

They said that upon their escape, the police set a jungle on fire in order to search for them. However, the police found Dadanâ€™s body later along with a Kalashnikov.

On Saturday, the police claimed that the killed suspect was Dadan Abro. SHO Safdar Mashwani said the police had also demolished eight vice dens and seized two Kalashnikovs, eight pistols, 120kg of hashish, eight motorcycles and ammunition. The officer said that the suspects used to hide in the bushes to avoid arrest, so the police set the bushes on fire.