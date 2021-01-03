Action taken against collectors of increased charged parking fee in District South

The district administration of District South busted a charged parking scam on Friday in different areas of the district and arrested several collectors of illegal charged parking fees.

According to details shared by the District South Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, the charged parking department of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South took action against charged parking fee collectors who were collecting fees on fake parking slips. The operation was carried out on the direction of South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar.

The parking mafia was charging exorbitant rates of parking at their own behest in different areas of the district. The action was taken in Cooperative Market Saddar, Mobile Market on Abdullah Haroon Road, and around Civil Hospital and adjoining areas. From the Mariam Market, as many as 10 persons were arrested and an FIR was lodged against them by the district administration.

The charged parking director of Saddar Town, Tanweer Ahmed, along with Saddar Town Mukhtiarkar Sanaullah and Garden Mukhtiarkar Amir Mangi raided different areas of the district. Ahmed said the mafia was collecting parking fees higher than the DMC Southâ€™s prescribed charged parking fees.

Sodhar, who also has the additional charge of the DMC South administrator has tasked the DMCâ€™s charged parking department with taking action on the parking mafias in the district. He said if any official of the department was found backing such culprits, stern action would be taken against them.

He urged the public to point out the parking mafias in the district on social media or make complaints against them on District Southâ€™s complaint centres 992113390 and 99211429.

The prescribed rate of the motorcycle parking is Rs10 and that of hi-roofs, rickshaws and cars is Rs20.