Utility store cashier killed for resisting robbery bid

Two people were killed and another was wounded in incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

According to police, a young man was shot and killed in a shooting that occurred at the premises of a utility store in Block 16, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, within the jurisdiction of the Sharea Faisal Police Station.

The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 25-year-old Atif Ali, son of Qamaruddin.

According to SHO Iftikhar Arain, police said that the suspects, after entering the utility store, held the staff hostage at gunpoint and shot and killed the cashier when he offered resistance to the robbery bid.

The suspects escaped from the store without looting cash and other valuables. Police said that the deceased was a resident of Saudabad, Malir, and they had obtained CCTV footage of the crime scene and initiated an investigation.