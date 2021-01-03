Man shot dead in drive-by shooting in Bhens Colony

A 55-year-old man, Gul Bahar, son of Mithal Khokhar, was shot and killed on Saturday on a Bhens Colony road within the jurisdiction of the Sukkan Police Station. Police said that the man was going somewhere when motorcyclists opened fire on him and fled.

The man died on the sport and his body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

Police said that the man contracted a second marriage about one month ago and had no child from his first child. Bahar bought and sold buffalos to earn a living.

The police said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the victim was killed for offering resistance to a mugging bid or his in-laws were behind the incident.

The family took his body away with them to their hometown in Shikarpur for burial. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

In another incident, 22-year-old Hamza, son of Nayab, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the SITE area. The injured person was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Police said that the incident occurred after the victim offered resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered and an inquiry is continuing.

Meanwhile, two people were wounded due to aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in the Abidabad area of Baldia Town. The injured persons were taken to the CHK for medical treatment. They were identified as 20-year-old Hasnain, son of Waheed and Amir, 27, son of Shafiqur Rehman. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.