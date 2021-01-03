Tank residents demand steps to stamp out crimes

TANK: Residents have expressed concern over the rising crimes in the area and demanded tangible steps for improvement.

Several elders of the area complained that Kundian Circle of the district was turning into a lawless area with multiple incidents of kidnapping, road robbery as well as other crimes.

The elders including Waris Khan Kundi, Abdul Ghani Kundi and Anwar Khan Kundi while referring to a protest rally against the poor performance of the local police outside District Press Club Tank, said District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad had pledged all possible steps to ensure security to the people.

They said they welcomed the measures taken by the Police Department but the law and order situation still needed improvement. The residents called upon the regional police officer of the Dera Ismail Khan Circle to take stock of the crime situation in the area and order more remedial steps.