Man allegedly kills brother over minor dispute

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his brother over a minor dispute in the Chamna area of Oghi tehsil here on Saturday.

Sher Alam allegedly opened fire on his brother Moman Khan, leaving him critically injured. The family rushed him to Civil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead.

The doctors handed over the body to the bereaved family after completing the medico-legal formalities there.

According to the police, both the brothers exchanged harsh words after their children quarrelled, which led to the firing and one Moman Khan, stated to be the custodian of a jungle of the forest Department, succumbed to the injuries before reaching the hospital. The police after lodging a first information report launched raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee from the scene. Meanwhile, two people sustained injuries when two taxicabs collided head on in Khatain Da Galla area.