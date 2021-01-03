tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The aunt of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, passed away on Saturday.
Funeral prayer for the deceased was held at her native village in Dag Ismailkhel in Nowshera.
People from different walks of life attended her namaz-e-janaza in a large number and she was later laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.