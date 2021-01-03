close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

NOWSHERA: The aunt of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, passed away on Saturday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased was held at her native village in Dag Ismailkhel in Nowshera.

People from different walks of life attended her namaz-e-janaza in a large number and she was later laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

