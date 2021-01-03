close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
January 3, 2021

Governor greets PPC office-bearers

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has congratulated the newly elected President of Peshawar Press Club(PPC), Senior Journalist M. Riaz and General Secretary Imran Bukhari.

In his congratulatory statement issued here, the Governor hoped that the newly elected President and the entire cabinet would play their role in resolving the professional issues of the journalists and try to earn the trust of the journalists.

