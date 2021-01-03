Coronavirus kills 11 more people in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus took 11 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and infected 232 other people, including Medical Director of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof Amer Azhar and three other staff members of the Cardio-Thoracic Department of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

With 11 fatalities, the toll from the viral infection rose to 1672 in KP, 41 of them doctors.

Peshawar alone lost eight people on Saturday that brought the toll from the viral disease in the provincial capital city to 819. One each person died of coronavirus in Mardan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Also, KP recorded 232 more positive cases. They included Prof Amer Azhar, a senior nephrologist and Medical Director of the KTH. He was, however, stated to be in a stable condition but had isolated himself.

In the LRH, three staff members of Cardio-Thoracic Department, including a doctor and one male and female nurse tested positive for the viral infection.