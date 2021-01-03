Mali ex-PM Modibo Keita dies aged 78

BAMAKO: Mali’s former prime minister Modibo Keita has died at the age of 78, interim premier Moctar Ouane said Saturday, the latest in a string of deaths of high-profile political figures in the West African country.

Ouane did not specify the cause or time of death for Keita, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2017.

On Twitter, Ouane paid tribute to "the memory of a great servant of the state and of a man steeped in our ancestral values of integrity, honour and dignity".

The announcement came just a day after the funeral of veteran opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who died of coronavirus in late December.

Former president Amadou Toumani Toure died in November, while ex-dictator Moussa Traore passed in September.