A new year

The year 2020 has bid goodbye. I hope and pray that the worst is over and that the new year 2021 bring some good news for us. Now that the Covid-19 vaccine has been developed, we can hope that we will be able to beat the deadly coronavirus. At present, we are witnessing an extremely cold winter. But after winter comes spring when farmers will start harvesting their crops. Hopefully, the government will provide timely support and guidance to farmers so that we have a bumper crop that rids us of our dependence on imports.

The government must also devise a clear plan for the administration of the coronavirus vaccine to avoid chaos. The government must also make timely preparations to deal with monsoon rains. I also hope that our politicians will shun the futile farcical mudslinging against each other and genuinely start thinking for the people.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad