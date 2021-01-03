Pakistan’s daily virus deaths back above 80

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus deaths returned above the 80 mark after more than 10 days on Saturday, while the country’s active infections stood at 35,130 after 2,184 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period.

Covid was a factor in the deaths of 82 patients, 74 of whom were under treatment in hospital, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily update. Out of the day’s fatalities, 44 of the victims were on ventilators.

As of Saturday, Islamabad led in the occupancy of ventilators at 42 per cent, followed by Multan 41 per cent, Peshawar 35 per cent and Lahore 32 per cent. A total of 301 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan. Some 2,745 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.

Peshawar was leading in the occupancy of oxygen beds at 59 per cent, followed by Multan 36 per cent, Islamabad 33 per cent and Karachi 32 per cent. A total of 484,362 coronavirus cases have been detected so far — 216,632 in Sindh, 139,341 Punjab, 59,023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,020 in Islamabad, 18,181 in Balochistan, 8,303 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,862 in Gilgit-Baltistan. About 438,974 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 10,258, with the most fatalities in Punjab — 4,085 — followed by Sindh’s 3,582, KP’s 1,661, Islamabad’s 421, AJK’s 224, Balochistan’s 184 and GB’s 101.