Tottenham slamstars for flouting coronavirus protocols

LONDON: Tottenham have condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party.

Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon were pictured at the gathering over the Christmas period.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance, breaching strict guidelines that prohibit mixing with other people indoors due to Covid-19.

The photo was circulated on social media and Tottenham are set to take disciplinary action after issuing an angry rebuke about the players’ behaviour.

Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League victory against Leeds, while Reguilon was on the bench and Lo Celso out injured.