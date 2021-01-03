LPC Remington Pharma clinch Sarsabz Pakistan U19 Polo Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: LPC Remington Pharma clinched the Sarsabz Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup when they outsmarted JP&CC Colts by 7-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Saturday.
The subsidiary final was won by LGPC Servis Tyres, who defeated LPC AOS by 6-5.
In the main final, both sides were aggressive in the first two chukkers. After that LPC Remington Pharma prevailed over JP&CC Colts and won the title by 7-4. Raja Jalal Arslan smashed six goals. One was scored by Basil Faisal Khokhar. From the losing side, Aminur Rehman banged a brace, while Mustafa Aziz and Turab Rizvi struck one goal each. The final was witnessed by Test cricketers Inzamamul Haq, Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanvir.