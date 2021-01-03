Surprises galore in LRC Cup races

LAHORE: There were three cup races and in all of them there were surprises as the New Year Cup saw Breaking Bad dominate the field, Haiku claim Ghaznavi Cup and Nayel win the Golden Drift Cup.

The 18th winter meeting 2020-21 of the Lahore Race Club had nine races and winners in the remaining ones were Eden Rock, Stella, Jalpana Prince, Nawab, Remember Me and New Rebel. The winners were among the favourites but they switched positions. Those who were expected to take places got the first positions.

The first main race was Makhdumzada Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup, which had a surprise winner in Breaking Bad.

In Ghaznavi Cup, everyone was looking towards Exceptional One but it was won by Haiku. In Golden Drift Cup, Nayel made the mark quite well.

Eden Rock lived up to the expectation by winning the first race. It was followed by Ubbi at the second place and Tell Me finished third.

The second race had Stella jumping to the winner’s position. As of the second place, Twenty-Twenty came up with a surprise performance, while Khabib was third.

Favourite Jalpana Prince won the third race. Chotta Dera came second. But Khadim surprised everyone by taking the third position.

The fourth race was a maiden run of 10 and Nawab was ahead of all. Back Street Boy was second and Fuego was third.

In the Makhdumzada Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup, Breaking Bad came up with an astonishing run and was followed by Warrior's Call, which too was a surprise while Royal Solution was the only one from among the favourites to be third.

In the Ghaznavi Cup, Haiku was the winner while favourite Exceptional One slipped to the second spot.

The Golden Drift Cup was won by Nayel out of nowhere. Lorenzo, the favourite, was pushed to the second place and Rang-e-Hina, also nowhere among the expected ones, came third.