close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

Cricketers, officials offer condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team members met relatives and close associates of March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosques martyrs at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Cricketers and team officials offered their condolences and offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed souls.

The grieved families stayed with cricketers for a brief period.

“They are the true martyrs. Their sacrifices will be remembered for ever. We offer our sympathy and condolence to the grieved families,” the team members said.

Latest News

More From Sports