Fawad feels honoured

LAHORE: Star batsman Fawad Alam has said he felt honoured to win the Individual Performance of the Year Award at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards 2020.

The 35-year-old’s fighting knock of 102 runs in the second innings of the first Test at Tauranga against New Zealand was honoured by the cricket board in its awards ceremony.

The left-handed batsman took to his Twitter account to react to the award. “I’m truly humbled to be honoured for the best individual performance of the year at the PCB awards,” the Karachi-born cricketer tweeted. “It gives me immense pleasure to represent my country.” His performance came in a losing cause as Pakistan lost the series opener by 101 runs.