SA without Rabada for second SL Test

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have lost their leading fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka will be without key paceman Suranga Lakmal for the second and final Test starting on Sunday.

Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday that Rabada will not play at the Wanderers Stadium with a view to him being fully fit for the forthcoming series against Pakistan and Australia.

Rabada missed South Africa’s innings victory in the first Test in Centurion because of a groin strain but rejoined the squad during the match.

“The medical team are very happy with his progress but in terms of workload we want to make sure he is in the right space to compete fully against Pakistan and Australia,” a team spokesperson said.