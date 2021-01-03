Cricketers, officials offer condolence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team members met relatives and close associates of March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosques martyrs at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Cricketers and team officials offered their condolences and offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed souls.

The grieved families stayed with cricketers for a brief period.

“They are the true martyrs. Their sacrifices will be remembered for ever. We offer our sympathy and condolence to the grieved families,” the team members said.