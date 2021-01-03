Fighting the virus

What can we expect from those who play with the people’s lives just so that they can come into power? At a time when the country is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the opposition and the government are fighting against each other. It’s not the time to fight. It’s time to stand united on a single platform to fight against this deadly virus. A democratic government is one which is for the people, for their protection, and for their benefit and welfare. Then why is the opposition holding rallies without complying with SOPs and taking precautionary measures which are drafted for the safety of the people? Do they not care about their supporters who are joining these public gatherings? It is the duty of the people to protect themselves against this fatal virus. No one seems to be interested in the welfare of the people. Pakistanis need to understand that participating in rallies is not important than their life. They should keep their political differences aside and mustn’t participate in such political gatherings. It is better to wait for the virus to get under control.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur