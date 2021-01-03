E-gates at airports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news report ‘E-gates installation at major airports soon’ (Jan 2). At present, a passenger’s passport is checked at (1) the entry to the departure lounge, (2) the check-in counter, (3) the immigration desk and (4) at a counter named ‘Passport Control’.
Will e-gates reduce, or further add, to the number of check points?
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore