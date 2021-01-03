The attack on the temple

The attack on and the desecration of a Hindu shrine in Karak is nothing less than a tragedy. The PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for more than seven years now. It is unfortunate that a mob attacked the temple in broad daylight. Minority groups in Pakistan have been at the receiving end of violence for decades now. The journey of Pakistan is riddled with the slaughter of all-inclusive values of acceptability and tolerance. It is the same country which used to observe Hindu festivals as national holidays in the 1950s – this now sounds so strange to the people living in today’s Pakistan.

A positive outcome of this situation is that the apex court has taken notice of this violence against the vulnerable section of society. If the state of Pakistan restores the demolished shrine and provides full protection to devotees, it can still repair its tarnished image.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia

*****

This week, an angry mob attacked a Hindu temple in KP. The people raised slogans and angrily vowed to not let any construction on the site. The preamble to the constitution of Pakistan says that “adequate provision shall be made for the minorities” so that they can freely “profess and practise their religions and develop their cultures”.

The higher authorities should take strict action against this act of inhumanity and ensure the strict implementation of the constitution. The government should reconstruct the temple as well.

Pehlaj Kumar Bhojwani

Karoondi