FIA arrests man for blackmailing 13-year-old girl

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested a person suspected of harassing and blackmailing a girl, it emerged on Friday. According to the FIA , the suspect, identified as Abdul Qadeem, was blackmailing the girl through her compromising pictures and coercing her to give him money. FIA said the accused had sent pictures of the girl to her mother and demanded money, adding that he also threatened to leak the photos on the web if she refused to pay. Acting on a complaint lodged by the mother of the 13-year-old girl, the accused was arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Several compromised pictures of the victim have also been found on the suspect's mobile phone, the FIA officials said. Moreover, a case has been registered against the suspect in the cybercrime circle.